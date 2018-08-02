Atiku Abubakar Reacts To Senate President Saraki’s Defection From Ruling APC To PDP

Atiku Abubakar and Senate President Bukola Saraki

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has broken his silence following the defection of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki from the All Progressives Congress to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The Senate President on Tuesday announced his exit from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement was signed by his media aide, Paul Ibe and reads:

“I received the news that the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress, with great joy.

Senator Saraki’s ordeal at the hand of the All Progressives Congress is all too familiar to lovers of democracy in Nigeria and around the world. Leaving a party which maliciously prosecuted him and subjected him to the most degrading treatment, notwithstanding his status as the nation’s number three citizen, took courage, and I commend him.

What the APC did to Senator Saraki is what they have also done to Nigeria as a nation. They have degraded our democracy and our economy.

Bukola Saraki is a product of the Peoples Democratic Party, under whose banner her became a Presidential Adviser, Governor and Senator. The PDP’s ideology and political philosophy is conducive to Senator Saraki’s political leaning.

I therefore not only welcome Senator Saraki’s resignation from the APC, I also urge him to go one step further and join the only party capable of enshrining genuine democracy in Nigeria as well as lasting economic progress. I urge Senator Saraki to join our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

May God bless Nigeria and may God bless the PDP.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria