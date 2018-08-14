Metro News, Trending

Atiku urges Nigerians to register for PVC before deadline

Former vice president Abubakar Atiku has called on Nigerians to register for their Permanent Voters Card(PVC) before the deadline.

The former VP, who would be contesting the 2019 presidential election should his party give him the mandate stressed on the importance of having a PVC.

According to Atiku, ‘your vote is your voice’, hence the need to get a PVC of you don’t already have one.

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has said that PVC registration will end on August 17th. The commission says registration will recommence after the general elections next year.

Atiku made this call via his twitter handle this morning. He wrote:


