Attempted Rape Caught on Tape, Woman Narrowly Escapes (Video)

As seen in a video Lisa Evers of FOX 5 News in New York posted to Instagram, a man attempted to run up on an unsuspecting woman in Queens and try to rape her on her doorstep.

Evers’ caption on the post said “#crimetime attempted rape foiled! LADIES‼️ Please be aware if anyone is behind you when you open your door or go into your building. This happened early Fri am on Queens Blvd.

Evers went on to say “The timing & fact that the woman was able to turn around so quickly before she got pinned or pushed in gave her the seconds she needed to shove him off & run away.”

