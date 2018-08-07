Baby born blind, Kensley Ayanna, clocks one (photos)

Kensley Ayanna, the baby girl born without eyes, has already clocked one year. She suffers from a rare genetic condition called Anophthalmia.

Born on March 15, 2017, Kensley’s parents( who are yet to be married) never knew of such genetic condition. They were excited that they were having a baby and looked forward to the latest addition.

Friends organised baby shower for the mum Kiara Shanee and it was so colourful.Then, the expected delivery day and she was delivered of a very cute baby girl. That marked the beginning of a journey for all of them.

Narrating her story, Kiara recalled and wrote on her Instagram page:

“When we found out I was having a baby girl, I was so excited and started planning her whole life out in my head. Dance schools, gymnastics, modelling etc. All cute things that little girls do. And to top it off, my best friend proposed to me, taking the next step to making our family one! Life was looking up and I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I ate all kinds of healthy foods, drank the best water, Google was life and avocado became my best friend lol. The day came on 3.15.2017 at 5:34am after having labour pains for almost two days.

It was a natural and easy birth and God blessed me with a beautiful baby girl— Kensley Ayanna. But I noticed something. It was a big lump under her left eye and her eyes were swollen. I asked the nurses and doctors I saw that day and everyone told me it would go down, not to worry about it. But I pressed on because I wanted her to open her eyes.. to see me and her dad.

The next day we were hit with heart breaking news. “We didn’t find any”, is what they said to us. My heart fell to my stomach. My fiancé broken like never before.

In an instant it pulled us closer together. With my mom by my side, they helped me to be STRONG. I had no other choice. It felt like a dream. My baby girl has a rare genetic disorder called Anophthalmia (born without eyes). Like what? Why me? Why her? But I soon realised what was best for her was me and what was best for me was her! Today I no longer have those questions. God makes no mistakes. During ultrasounds she would cover her face or turn her head because she was meant to be here. I will treat my daughter as normal because she is normal.

A healthy baby girl who has the advantage of not seeing the ugliness in the world the way I do. To meet and love someone for who they are, not what they see. To surpass all limitations and expectations. Kensley will have to work a little harder but yes, I will see to it as her mother that NOTHING stands in her way. For now my eyes are hers and I will show my daughter nothing but love…” (sic)

Already, the baby has gone through five eye procedures which would remove old socket expanders (what you all see that’s in her sockets) and replacing them with bigger ones. According to her mum, as she grows, she will need bigger ones.

A rare genetic condition indeed.