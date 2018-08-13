Bambam flaunts hot legs as she and Lolu meet Osinbajo’s daughter In Lagos (Photos)

The Big Brother Naija Double Wahala show might have come to an end, but the show is far from over, going by what the former housemates have been up to outside the house.

Some of the former housemates have maintained a steady appearance in the public eye perhaps to strengthen their claim to fame after the show while some other housemates seem to be taking it slow.

Some of the former housemates, BamBam and Lolu, were over the past weekend, pictured with the daughter of the acting president of Nigeria, Kiki Osinbajo, at a recent event.

The obviously excited BamBam posted several pictures on her Instagram page with the daughter of the number two citizen of Nigeria.