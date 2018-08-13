Uncategorized, Viral

Banky W all smiles as he joins his parents to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary (photos/video)

Banky W all smiles as he joins his parents to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary (photos/video)Singer and actor Bankole Wellignton aka Banky W joined his parents, Mr & Mrs George Wellington in celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

The EME boss celebrated the occasion with his parents over a family dinner yesterday, August 12, 2018.

More photos and a video below.

Banky W, released new music video titled ‘Running after U’ which he featured Nonso Amadi and had cameo appearances from his married friends.

Banky W talked about marriage and how it can be ‘perfect’ between couples… If only they can keep running after and with their spouse.

Watch the video below;


