Banky W releases new song to celebrate marriage, reveals the story behind the video (Watch)



Nigerian singer, Banky W is back with another fresh hit and true to his style, it’s another one away from the usual.

In this new song which he featured Nonso Amadi and had cameo appearances from his married friends, Banky W talked about marriage and how it can be ‘perfect’ between couples… If only they can keep running after and with their spouse.

Narrating the reason for the song and choice of video, Banky W wrote:

Do you ever think about the fact that there aren’t too many celebrations of Married life on Music Television? There’s a lot of hooking up and twerking, and a lot of dating, consummating and flirting… and there are a WHOLE lot of proposals-and-wedding day music videos.. but there aren’t too many celebrations of the married life that comes afterwards. We just kind of, focus so much on the wedding day itself, and assume, hope and pray that they lived happily ever after.

In the “Running After U” song, I tried to tell the story of how my wife and I got together. But 24 hours before we shot the video, I decided I wanted to use the video to celebrate the whole journey of marriage. And so I drastically altered the original casting plans last minute, and called up all my married friends who were in town, to come hang out on set, have some fun together, and celebrate the decision to attempt this thing called life together. The journey of marriage isn’t always easy, but with the right person, every step ends up worth it.

If there’s one thought I’d like for people to take away, it’s that… Nobody’s perfect, but you can be perfect for each other – you just have to find someone worth trying for. Run after her, then run with her, until you conquer “forever” together. And while you attempt to do this, don’t forget to have some fun.

Without further ado (read this part in a-Banky-W-the-host-with-the- most-type-of-voice-with- Charles-Okocha’s hype man)

Ladies and Gentlemen!! (– gentlemen)

Featuring the incredibly gifted Nonso Amadi(that boy is a genius)!!! ( -genius)

Starring some of my amazing friends!!! (…who were kind enough and available in the country at the last minute to bless us with the most amaaaazing cameos!!)

Special shoutout to Osas & Gbenro, Captain & Toolz, Egbon Steve & Yetunde, Noble & Chioma, Aurelien & Tosyn, Papi J & Kaffy, Ik & Olo!!!

Watch the video below: