Barca Forward, Ousmane Dembele Joins Arsenal Players In London (Photo)

Ousmane Dembele (middle)

Dembele is believed to be concerned for his future at Barcelona after the Spanish giants spent £36.5million on Malcom, while he had a mixed first season at Camp Nou under Ernesto Valverde. He is currently on holiday after winning the World Cup with France, though has dropped a few hints on social media that have got Arsenal supporters very excited.

He has liked a number of Arsenal pictures on Instagram and last week responded to a post from Alex Iwobi of him getting the better of Alexandre Lacazette in training.

Reports also claim he remains in contact with Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat following their time together at Dortmund. And now Dembele has been pictured enjoying dinner at Aubameyang’s home in London alongside three more Arsenal stars.

Aubameyang’s father uploaded a snap to Instagram on Thursday evening of his son alongside Dembele, Lacazette, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Matteo Guendouzi.

Dembele played alongside Aubameyang at Dortmund and struck up a strong relationship, while he knows Lacazette from their time together with the French national team. Predictably, the sight of Dembele – who cost Barca £97million plus add-ons just a year ago – alongside so many Arsenal players sent fans into a meltdown.

