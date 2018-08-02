Barcelona Join Arturo Vidal Chase

Arturo Vidal

Barcelona have joined Inter in the race to sign Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich, Mundo Deportivo reports.

It had been said that Inter had all but wrapped up a deal for the Chilean, but interest from Barca comes after Paulinho left the Camp Nou club in favour of a return to Guangzhou Evergrande.

Regardless of where Vidal, now 31, ends up, Bayern expect to make at least €30 million (£26.5m/$35m) from his sale, €5m less than what they paid for him in 2015.

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea, L’Equipe reports.

The Belgian is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge to find first-team football and has attracted the attention of Valencia.

But Diego Simeone’s men are hoping to lure him to the Spanish capital and have already made contact with the Blues.

