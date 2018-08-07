Barcelona Offer Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina And £45m To Manchester United For Paul Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly rejected a players-plus-cash offer from Barcelona for Paul Pogba

Manchester United are reported to have been offered £45m upfront, as well as central-defensive target Yerry Mina and midfielder Andre Gomes.

Sky Sport Italia claims that United have rejected Barca’s latest approach, however, as they do not want to sell the 25-year-old.

Pogba was brought back to Old Trafford in a transfer record deal at the time, two years ago, but has since endured mixed fortunes under manager Jose Mourinho.

Following a positive showing for France at the World Cup, though, Mourinho now intends to keep Paul Pogba at Manchester Unitedand get the best out of him.