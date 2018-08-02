Barcelona Speaks On ‘Secret’ Meeting With Paul Pogba In USA

Some reports that Manchester United and France midfielder, Paul Pogba, met with Barcelona technical secretary, Eric Abidal, has been addressed.

Pogba and Abidal

Barcelona technical director, Eric Abidal has denied holding a secret meeting with Paul Pogba over a proposed Nou Camp switch, The Sun reports.

Reports claimed the two Frenchmen met up in a private Los Angeles villa to discuss a transfer for the Manchester United midfielder.

But, according to Mundo Deportivo, Abidal insists that is not how he goes about his business.

The former Barca defender apparently knew Manchester United star and pal Pogba, was in LA but did not approach him.

38-year-old Abidal, assured United he would speak to the club before trying to lure one of their players.

Tuttosport claim Pogba who is currently on holiday in Beverly Hills after his World Cup exploits, would be open to a Barca move.

United spent a world record £89million to sign the midfielder from Juventus in 2016. And any transfer is sure to cost suitors more than that figure.

Pogba has struggled to consistently perform at his best at Old Trafford.

And his relationship with boss Jose Mourinho has been rocky over the last season with the Portuguese dropping his most expensive player on a number of occasions.