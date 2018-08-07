Battle Of The Floral Headpiece: Who Rocked It Better? Rihanna or Beyonce?

Beyoncé and Rihanna are making massive floral arrangements the new must-have hair accessory.

The pop stars, who both landed September issue covers on separate editions of Vogue (Rih on British Vogue and Bey on American Vogue), left fans drawing comparisons between their covers when both women sported elaborate floral arrangement hats for their photo shoots.

Instead of a standard flower crown, Rihanna and Beyoncé graced the iconic issues wearing huge hats with blooming peonies, roses, orchids and more gorgeous flowers.

Hours after Beyoncé’s cover dropped, the Twitterverse started comparing the singer’s cover to Rihanna’s British Vogue cover which debuted last week.

So we’ve also got to ask, who rocked it better?