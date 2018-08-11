News, Uncategorized, Viral

Bauchi bye-election: “We’ll amend Constitution to make Buhari life President” – APC candidate

Bauchi bye-election: "We'll amend Constitution to make Buhari life President" - APC candidateHonourable Lawal Yahaya-Gumau, representing Toro federal constituency in the House of Representatives, has declared that if elected into the Senate, the Nigerian constitution will be amended to make President Muhammadu Buhari president for life.

Gumau, who made this known at a campaign on Friday, is running for the Bauchi South Senatorial District seat in today’s by-election in the state.

He said, “I, Lawal-Yahaya Gumau, want you to know that the mandate that will be given to me on Saturday is to go and protect Buhari’s interest in the Senate. This is the only mandate that I will be going to the Senate with, having fulfilled every other mandate to the best of my ability while in the House of Representatives for eight years.

READ  Delta state big boy declared wanted for multiple robberies in Ghana (PHOTOS)

By God’s grace, we will amend Nigeria’s Constitution to allow Buhari to be President for the remaining years of his life. He will only cease to be President when God takes his life.”

Gumau alluded to the fact that former president, Olusegun Obasanjo was unable to amend the Constitution for a third term because he lacked sincerity.


Tags

You may also like

‘God needs Saraki to rule Nigeria for 4 years’ – Primate Ayodele reveals in new prophecies

I might sue NBC if ban on ‘This is Nigeria’ is not lifted – Falz

Mum & Dad’s separation was a very difficult period for me – Juliana Olayode

Photos from the AMVCA 2018 nominees cocktail party

Kidnapper who slept off during operation under tramadol influence, still sleeping 6 days after arrest

Fan says “Jamil Balogun will end up in a club”, Teebillz replies

Why a lot of Nigerian artistes are into Yahoo Yahoo – Singer Weflo

“Sex on first date is called relationship interview & doesn’t mean she is cheap – Princess Shyngle

Adesua Etomi pens down a heartfelt message to celebrate her friend’s birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *