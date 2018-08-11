Bauchi bye-election: “We’ll amend Constitution to make Buhari life President” – APC candidate

Honourable Lawal Yahaya-Gumau, representing Toro federal constituency in the House of Representatives, has declared that if elected into the Senate, the Nigerian constitution will be amended to make President Muhammadu Buhari president for life.

Gumau, who made this known at a campaign on Friday, is running for the Bauchi South Senatorial District seat in today’s by-election in the state.

He said, “I, Lawal-Yahaya Gumau, want you to know that the mandate that will be given to me on Saturday is to go and protect Buhari’s interest in the Senate. This is the only mandate that I will be going to the Senate with, having fulfilled every other mandate to the best of my ability while in the House of Representatives for eight years.

By God’s grace, we will amend Nigeria’s Constitution to allow Buhari to be President for the remaining years of his life. He will only cease to be President when God takes his life.”

Gumau alluded to the fact that former president, Olusegun Obasanjo was unable to amend the Constitution for a third term because he lacked sincerity.