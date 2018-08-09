Trending

Bayelsa Governor Loses His Mother To Cancer In US

Bayelsa State Governor, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson has confirmed the passing on of his beloved mother, Mrs Gold Coast Dickson. She was 72 years old!

The Governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo said the late GoldCoast died of cancer early hours of today at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre, Houston, Texas where she had been receiving treatment. Governor Dickson expressed appreciation to the Centre especially the team of medical professionals who did their best to save the life of his mother.

Governor Dickson also thanked family members, friends, political associates and Nigerians generally for their prayers and support in the most trying times for the Dickson family.

READ  Civil Servant struck to death by lightening, cemetery rejects corpse

Until her last breathe, she was a quintessential mother, devout Christian and community leader who devoted her lifetime to the service of God and humanity.

Condolence registers have been opened in Government House, Yenagoa, the Governor’s residences in Opolo, Yenagoa and Toru-Orua Community in Sagbama LGA, Bayelsa State Liaison Office (IZON Warri) in Abuja and Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja. Funeral details will be announced by the family at a later date!


You may also like

Ekiti Governorship Election Petition Pasted On Notice Board At State High Court

Meet Nigerian Engineer Who Survives By Begging In Italy

Check Out Prophet TB Joshua’s Dream About 2019 General Elections

Dinosaur Remains Found In Lagos As Owner Insists On Settlement

Monk Accused Of Raping Girl Sentenced To 114 Years In Prison

The next president of Nigeria is a youth & his name starts with ‘S’ – Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse (Video)

Dino Melaye absent in court again

TECNO MOBILE IS SET TO THRILL FANS WITH A MEGA SPARK PARTY!!!

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th August

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *