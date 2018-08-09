Bayelsa Governor Loses His Mother To Cancer In US

Bayelsa State Governor, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson has confirmed the passing on of his beloved mother, Mrs Gold Coast Dickson. She was 72 years old!

The Governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo said the late GoldCoast died of cancer early hours of today at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre, Houston, Texas where she had been receiving treatment. Governor Dickson expressed appreciation to the Centre especially the team of medical professionals who did their best to save the life of his mother.

Governor Dickson also thanked family members, friends, political associates and Nigerians generally for their prayers and support in the most trying times for the Dickson family.

Until her last breathe, she was a quintessential mother, devout Christian and community leader who devoted her lifetime to the service of God and humanity.

Condolence registers have been opened in Government House, Yenagoa, the Governor’s residences in Opolo, Yenagoa and Toru-Orua Community in Sagbama LGA, Bayelsa State Liaison Office (IZON Warri) in Abuja and Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja. Funeral details will be announced by the family at a later date!