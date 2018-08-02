Local News

Bayelsa To Pay Pregnant Women Living In The State N3,000 Monthly Allowance

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has announced that pregnant women in the state will receive a monthly allowance of N3,000. He made this known while speaking during the maiden Infant and Maternal Mortality Summit held in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Monday.

The Governor said the allowance was meant to cover the cost of antenatal care for expectant mothers every month.

He said, “In order to make it possible for every pregnant woman to deliver safely and to ensure that they are accounted for, supervised and supported throughout pregnancy up to the time of delivery, the government is announcing a safe maternity allowance of N3,000 per month to every pregnant woman in Bayelsa.

“From the moment a Bayelsa woman and every woman living in Bayelsa becomes pregnant, she is entitled to N3,000 until her delivery.

“But that money will be accessed upon registration in your nearest health care facility for antenatal services. Those who are attending to you will ensure they run a simple test to ensure that you are pregnant.

“As they confirm that, they will enrol you for the antenatal programme, which should not be more than nine months. From that month, through the recommendation of that health care centre, you will receive N3,000 every month until you deliver.

“This is not just about making money available, but ensuring that the health team gives me a monthly report of the number of women who have been registered in the safe motherhood programme from each local government, as well as the report of their pregnancies and delivery.”

Lamenting the rate of infant and maternal mortality in the state, the governor said his administration had decided to stem the tide by building world-class health care facilities in the state.

