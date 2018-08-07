Entertainment

BBN Aftermath: Cee-c receives acid threat from Alex’s fan

Former Big Brother housemate and ambassador of “House of Lunettes” Cee-c, has received an acid threat from a concerned Tobi and Alex’s fan over grudge borne from aftermath of the reality show.

According to the fan, alleged that Cee-C pays people to troll on Alex over her relationship with Tobi. He ended up threatening to leave Cee-c with a scar she will never forget.

Meanwhile, Cee-C in a post on Instagram has publicly declared that she is the storm.

The one time drama queen shared a stunning photo of herself with a rather powerful message to her Instagram fans.

She wrote;

The Devil whispered in my ear,
“You’re not strong enough to withstand the storm.”
Today I Whispered in the Devil’s ear,
“I am the storm”


