BBNaija Alex’s judging prowess excites fans at dance competition (Video)

Former BBNaija 2018 housemate, Alex has received praises from fans following her gig as a judge at the TVS dance competition finale.

The 22 year old dancer, writer, model and host was a judge alongside Guinness record holder Kaffy, musician Small Doctor, choreographer Don Flexx and comedian, Senator.

Alex, a one-time dance director of Federation Theatre Group, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), garnered accolades for her famous dance moves and liveliness during the Saturday night parties in the BBNaija house.

She also did a thrilling dance moment that elicited loud cheers from the crowd.

Fans took to social media to comment under a viral video showing Alex giving critical analysis on one of the group’s presentation.

They compared her to Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent judge and music executive, who is known for his stern and honest analysis of creative performances.

@Nazor said, “When you are passionate about something, you go all out.

@Ibehx wrote, “Simon Cowell is the4 level of savage i hope to be”

@Hopebrownie said, “Alex is just too confident. Handling it like a professional. I am happy I chose you girl. You never disappoint.

@Omohlarla said, “Always straight to the point by hitting the nail on the head. Nice one Alex.”

@Mhizzejis said, “Alex the judge. Yes a good judge does not mince words but says it as it is.”

The competition tagged ‘TVS CONFAM NAIJA DANCE’, had been trending online for about a month with contestants sharing videos of themselves displaying creative dance steps in front of tricycles or motorbikes.

According to the organisers, “the competition aims to find the most creative dance routine from supporters all over Nigeria” and to also empower the youths.

17 contestants from all over Nigeria were left to compete in the finals, after they were screened and chosen from the lot of applicants.

The winner, who is yet to be announced officially, will be awarded a cash prize of one million Naira.

The first runner-up will pick up two hundred thousand naira and the second runner up, one hundred and twenty five thousand naira.

The winner of the Grand prize of one million Naira which will be officially announced by TVS later.

