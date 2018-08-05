BBNaija Product, Gifty shares bedroom underwear photos

Big Brother Naija 2017, housemate, Gifty is renowned for always getting the internet buzzing and fans talking, from her time in the house to her (sometimes) controversial posts and captions on social media.

The latest act from the reality star is that of sharing photos of herself in Lingerie and she really got her fans talking on this one to.

In what seemed like a promotion for a lingerie seller/producer, Gifty shared a photo collage and wrote ;

I careless about your sh*t talks, it doesn’t pay my bills.

What I Post pays. + Focus on your life before focusing on my post.

Leave a Comment…

comments