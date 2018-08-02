Local News

BBNaija Star, Cee-C Flaunts Banging Curves In New Photos

 

Cee-C

With about 804,000 followers on Instagram, Cee-C who made a name out of controversies in the Big Brother Naija 2018 house in South Africa has cemented her stardom.

Her latest pictures show life is still good for the 25-year old lawyer and brand ambassador who is based in Lagos. Cee-C boasts of an alluring shape couple with her beautiful face.

READ  Charles Soludo - "Okonjo-Iweala Needs Help!"

She has continued to freely showcase her fashion taste on her social media platforms.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Hero Pet Pig Saves Family From Thieves

APC Defectors, Ortom, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso, Others Live At PDP’s NEC Meeting In Abuja (Photos)

Wizkid’s Baby Mama, Jada Pollock, Flaunts Her Benz G-Wagon In New Adorable Photo With Son

Pregnant Linda Ikeji Storms USA Ahead Of Child Delivery (Photos)

Beautiful Photos Of Curvy Actress, Destiny Etiko On Set

Horror As Man Kills Father Inside Bauchi Mosque

Rain Of Money As Nigerian Prophet Blesses Two Former Prostitutes With N7m To Start Life Afresh (Photos)

Soldier Confirmed Dead Days After Being Declared Missing By Family (Photo)

Billionaire Businessman, Femi Otedola Celebrates His Beautiful Wife On Her Birthday (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *