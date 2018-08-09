BBNaija3: ‘The past is gone, let it go’ – Cee-C preaches amidst acid bathe threat



Following the deadly acid threat Big Brother Naija finalist, Cee-C received from an angry fan over Alex’s supposed relationship with Tobi, which some former housemates have reacted to by admonishing crazy fans to let go as the show is past over!

Earlier today, Cee-C had revealed why she made the threat public and hours ago, she took to her Instagram page to preach love.



Speaking to no one in particular, Cee-C wrote as she shared beautiful photos of herself:

The past is GONE. Let it go!

The future is PROMISING! Work for it.

Today is the best time to BUILD THE FUTURE.

Stay focused!

#lovedonthate