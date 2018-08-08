Uncategorized, Viral

BBNaija’s Anto slays in new photo amidst “double wahala” girls threats and peace resolutions

While the “double wahala” girls of the 2018 Big Brother Naija reality television show are going on about getting acid-bath threats, accusations, fights, peace resolutions and publicity stunts, Munirat Antoinette Lecky, popularly known as Anto is out here slaying and we are here for it.

The 2018 BBNaija housemate took to her Instagram page to post a photo of herself.

She captioned;

You don’t have to bring someone down to lift yourself up. You are your biggest competition. Focus on you.

Though this might be her own way of contributing to the the issue on ground and advocating for peacevwithout taking sides or dishing out blames to anyone.

