Local News

Beautiful Photos Of Curvy Actress, Destiny Etiko On Set

 

Destiny Etiko

It’s been a very busy time for Destiny Etiko who has been shooting different movies in the South-eastern part of Nigeria with her colleagues.

She recently teamed up with Nonso Diobi on the set of an epic movie where they both played romantic roles. The pictures of the duo reeks of an interesting chemistry which her fans have read an extra meaning to.

READ  Aneke Twins & Empress Njamah Look Beautiful As They Are Pictured Without Make Up

The talented act has also expressed her curves in some traditional outfits which have shown her beauty as a woman.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Hero Pet Pig Saves Family From Thieves

APC Defectors, Ortom, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso, Others Live At PDP’s NEC Meeting In Abuja (Photos)

BBNaija Star, Cee-C Flaunts Banging Curves In New Photos

Wizkid’s Baby Mama, Jada Pollock, Flaunts Her Benz G-Wagon In New Adorable Photo With Son

Pregnant Linda Ikeji Storms USA Ahead Of Child Delivery (Photos)

Horror As Man Kills Father Inside Bauchi Mosque

Rain Of Money As Nigerian Prophet Blesses Two Former Prostitutes With N7m To Start Life Afresh (Photos)

Soldier Confirmed Dead Days After Being Declared Missing By Family (Photo)

Billionaire Businessman, Femi Otedola Celebrates His Beautiful Wife On Her Birthday (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *