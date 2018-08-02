Beautiful Photos Of Curvy Actress, Destiny Etiko On Set

Destiny Etiko

It’s been a very busy time for Destiny Etiko who has been shooting different movies in the South-eastern part of Nigeria with her colleagues.

She recently teamed up with Nonso Diobi on the set of an epic movie where they both played romantic roles. The pictures of the duo reeks of an interesting chemistry which her fans have read an extra meaning to.

The talented act has also expressed her curves in some traditional outfits which have shown her beauty as a woman.

See more photos:

