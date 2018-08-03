Beautiful Slay Queens Celebrate As They Graduate From Imo State University (Photos)

Photo shoots are gradually becoming a trend among Nigerian women, and some ladies who recently graduated from the University, have joined the trend to celebrate their milestones.

A beautiful Facebook user identified as Adaeze Nwaka, has taken to the social networking platform to share pictures from her latest photo-shoot as she graduated from the university.

The young lady who amongs others, spent about five years at Imo State University (IMSU), shared the pictures as she thanked God for sparing her life and protecting her all through her years in school.

Adaeze who was not alone as she took the pictures with some of her female friends who also graduated with her, posted the photos and wrote:

“We started from the scratch but here we are isn’t it God’s grace??…. 5yrs in school is by his mercies, I want to also use this medium to appreciate my parents, pls can someone help me and tell them that am now a graduate and there long awaiting expectation has cum to pass…they are the best parents ever, I luv dem plenty there support and prayers really kept me to dis point and to all my frnds and well wishers who supported me all through this race, am grateful is a graduation something….All thanks to God.”

See more photos of the latest graduates below;