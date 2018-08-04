Beauty Tips: Benefits Of Tomatoes For Your Skin

File Photo

Well that’s mostly the case with many ladies, but the fact remains that we can be cheap in our quest to achieve that holalalala beauty look.

And to do that, we must switch to some organic veggies, herbs and spices. I will show you, how to get a glowing skin using Tomatoes.

Tomatoes are natural veggies and they are organic too. It’s quite beneficial for skin usage, it is an anti-oxidant ingredient, and can remove Skin Blemish.

Mixing Tomatoes puree and honey together, gives your face a free blemish and glowing skin. Mix 2 teaspoon of honey to some Tomatoes puree enough to cover your face, Wash off after 25 mins. These two organic ingredients are rich in nutrients, with healing process to your skin.

Are you struggling with Blackheads? Well there’s a Tomatoe remedy for it. Mix some Tomatoe puree, 1tbsp oatmeal, 2tbsp yoghurt and apply to your face. Wash off after 25 mins. This beauty remedy exfoliates all dead skin cells from your skin pores.

For those battling with Dark Circles on their face, well Tomatoes mixture can help fix that for you. so you’ll need Tomatoe puree and 2tbsp of aloe-Vera gel. Mix, apply, and wash off after 20 mins.

The benefits of this mixture is that the Tomatoes will help brighten the dark areas because it contains some lightening properties while the aloe-Vera will rejuvenate your skin.

Using tomatoes daily for BEAUTY remedies will give you a glowing skin with quick result and effective when you mix Tomatoe puree, 1tsp of honey, 3 tbsp of flour and 1 tsp of curd. Mix, apply, allow it to dry off and then rinse with water.

This beauty mixture when done daily will enhance your face making it glow. You can as well mix Tomatoes with Turmeric powder to get a golden glow.

Try these Beauty Tips and enjoy your beautiful glowing skin. Don’t forget to drink lots of Water, you need to stay hydrated daily and also your skin needs all that hydration to stay glowing because a lot of toxins will be washed away from your system when you urinate.

For those battling with Dark Circles on their face, well Tomatoes mixture can help fix that for you. so you’ll need Tomatoe puree and 2tbsp of aloe-Vera gel. Mix, apply, and wash off after 20 mins.

The benefits of this mixture is that the Tomatoes will help brighten the dark areas because it contains some lightening properties while the aloe-Vera will rejuvenate your skin.

Using tomatoes daily for BEAUTY remedies will give you a glowing skin with quick result and effective when you mix Tomatoe puree, 1tsp of honey, 3 tbsp of flour and 1 tsp of curd. Mix, apply, allow it to dry off and then rinse with water.

This beauty mixture when done daily will enhance your face making it glow. You can as well mix Tomatoes with Turmeric powder to get a golden glow.

Try these Beauty Tips and enjoy your beautiful glowing skin. Don’t forget to drink lots of Water, you need to stay hydrated daily and also your skin needs all that hydration to stay glowing because a lot of toxins will be washed away from your system when you urinate.

Source: JuliasDailyTips

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria