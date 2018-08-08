Ben Bruce gives Buhari 30days to fish out those seeking to illegally impeach Saraki



Senator Ben Murray Bruce says that President Muhammadu Buhari, has 30 days to fish out those behind yesterday’s blockade of the National Assembly, with the aim of removing the senate president.

Mr Bruce said the sacked Director-general of the Department of State Services(DSS), Mr Lawan Daura was just a ‘fall guy’, that there is a big masquerade behind him.

The lawmaker therefore gave the presidency, 30 days to unmask those trying by all illegal means to impeach the senate president, Bukola Saraki, via a state sponsored terrorism.

However, the lawmaker didn’t state what would happen, should the presidency fail to this. He made this known on a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

He wrote: