Ben Bruce urges that Akpabio’s UK, US and Canada visas be seized

Senator Ben Murray Bruce is urging the US, UK and Canadian embassies to revoke the visa of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

According to the lawmaker, Senator Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, and his gang are on a mission to break the laws of the land with backing from security agencies.

The senator says that the embassies should seize Akpabio’s visa and that of his family members. This will enable him have a long stay in Nigeria, if he love Nigeria that much.

He said this via his twitter handle this morning. See what he wrote below:


