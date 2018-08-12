Football, Trending

Betting Tips; Why Bayern Munich Would Score Both Halves Against Frankfurt

With Bayer Munich signing Niko Kovac, the same coach who was at the helms at Frankfurt when they(Frankfurt) inflicted a 3-1 defeat on them when they met at the DFB Pokals final last seasons.

It is expected that he would have know Frankfurt weakness having taken them out of relegation struggles during his time in charge.

Although Frankfurt were able to tie down Croatia world cup star Ante Rebic but they have also lost a lot of key players which would play to Bayern’s advantage.

Frankfurt however have a new coach in Adi Hutter who also led Young boys to their first ever  Swiss Super League title since 1986 but he would need to time for him to stamp his philosophy and ideas on the team.

Bayern mean while did not loose any major player and have only James as their only side lined player and above that have a coach who know Frankfurt too well in charge now.

As a result of this, we back Bayern Munich to score both halves which is at 2.23odds as a good one.

 

 


