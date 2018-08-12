Betting Tips; Why It is Safe To Go High On Corner In Arsenal vs Man City Match

With Pep Guardiola high flying side set to start the defence of their premiership title at the Emirates stadium against an Arsenal side who have not won the league title since 2004.

Although this arsenal side finished fifth and sixth in the last two seasons, and have a new coach in Unai Emery who has coached both Sevilla and PSG in the past.

Both coaches are with pedigrees and reputations for attacking brand of football.

It is therefore a game which could turn either ways which is why we put below reasons why it is safe to go high on corner for this match.