Betting Tips; Why It is Safe To Go High On Corner In Arsenal vs Man City Match

With Pep Guardiola high flying side set to start the defence of their premiership title at the Emirates stadium against an Arsenal side who have not won the league title since 2004.
Although this arsenal side finished fifth and sixth in the last two seasons, and have a new coach in Unai Emery who has coached both Sevilla and PSG in the past.
Both coaches are with pedigrees and reputations for attacking brand of football.
It is therefore a game which could turn either ways which is why we put below reasons why it is safe to go high on corner for this match.
- Both coaches are highly attacking minded and have some pacy attackers in their wings so this suggests that majority of the football would be played by the attackers of both teams leaving their defenders with plenty of work to do.
- Pep Guardiola would want to start the campaign ona winning note thereby inflicting pressure on Arsenal’s shaky defence which would in turn provide corner kicks for the Man City side.