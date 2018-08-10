Betting Tips; Why It Is Safe To Play Over Corner In Newcastle vs Tottenham Match

Newcastle United play at home with Tottenham on Saturday at 12;30 in what promise to be a pulsating encounter as both clubs are foes from old time. Spurs are the only premier league club not to sign anybody in the summer window since the current format was adopted in 2003. Rafael Benitez on the other hand didn’t get enough cash to play around with but was still able to get several players for a low cost. Tottenham however appears to be the most affected as they have key players like Victor Wanyama(knee) and Erik Lamela (thigh) on the side line. Even Mauricio Pochettino asserted by saying; “It would be better for these players to miss the first one or two games than to play and end up getting injured and missing more games further down the line. Below is why it is safe to play this match as over corner.

There were 41 players from the English premiership at the semi final of the just concluded world cup and Tottenham alone had 9 players . The most from any club. As a result all the World cup players might not be ready for the match.

Tottenham failed to sign a single player during the transfer window which would have been a cover for these aforementioned players.

Rafael Benitez is a known defensive minded coach who prefers to hit on the counter attack thereby soaking up pressure from the opposition, to this end we believe there is a high probability of them conceding corners and also getting some corners while on the break also.

With over 9.5corner kicks at 1.72, this is sure a good odd to tap into.