Between Okon Lagos, Gov. Udom Emmanuel and Desmond Elliot ahead of the 2019 election



The road to the 2019 elections will surely be an interesting one going by the recent happenings in politics and now, entertainers are gradually getting involved and picking sides.

Yesterday, Nollywood actor, Imeh Beshop popularly known as Okon Lagos shared a photo of the embattled Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel and wrote:

Mr Udom Emmanuel, leader, superior performer, legend. No shaking.

His colleague, Desmond Elliot who is now a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly commented on the post saying:

Bishop please my bro, you know I won’t mislead you, move to my side o.

Bishop Imeh then replied him saying:

AIts more interesting when we are at opposing ends. Losing Akwa Ibom to APC is as impossible as the Queen of England being a man.

Lol