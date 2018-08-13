Uncategorized, Viral

Billionaire Mogul, Tony Elumelu’s mother set to mark her 90th birthday (photos)

Billionaire Mogul, Tony Elumelu’s mother set to mark her 90th birthday (photos)Mother of popular billionaire mogul, Tony Elumelu, has been captured on camera with her famous son looking younger as she is set to celebrate her 90th birthday.

Nigerian billionaire businessman, economist, entrepreneur, and the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, has taken to his Instagram page to share some photos of his aged mother.

The Harvard Business School philantropist also revealed that he and his family are counting down as his mother will be turning 90-years-old very soon.

He posted the photos and wrote: “Count down to 90th!….dropped in to see how birthday girl is preparing for her 90th birthday celebration.”

See more photos below;


