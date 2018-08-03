Blac Chyna responds after her mum called her teenage boo, YBN Almighty a little chimpanzee

Blac Chyna has fired back at her mum,Tokyo Toni after the latter slammed her teen boyfriend,YBN Almighty calling him a little chimpanzee.

She posted a couple of photos with shady captions like

” YBN Chy ” and ”I didn’t have to slap a bi-ch today ”

Tokyo Toni wrote about YBN Almighty

“Look at this little Chimpanzee!! Like what the f**k is this!? Who the f**k opened the cage up and pissed off the neighbors! This is absolutely solid proof this kid needs her mom! This is a travesty! Like, who the f**k want her or should I say take her black ass serious after this mini cartoon character! She need me to help rebuild her but she would never do it! She is fucking spoiled rotten by me as a kid! She still rebellious! ! Tell her call her momma 301-630-Toni ( 8664).

This shit has my nerves bossed up! When a real b*tch walks in a room everyone be quiet! I am Queen and it’s only 1 in a QUEENDOM! I took her crown – until then my offsprings are princes and princesses!! Mannn -I should get my thorough grandson King Cairo to go strIght whoop this nigga whole ass! She don’t post my babies so I can’t see it’s cool! You can’t hide them forever!

She needs to get a real man ( Dr. Police Officer,A college Professor, Surgeon or stay to herself! I can fix this shot easy FACTS! This has to be a serious joke! Imma get me a ticket somehow and catch her face to face! She can run but she can’t hide I will jump her fence! I hope he don’t have a ? hanging around his neck! I wanna smack all the dog shit out this flagrant clown ass nothing ass nigga! This isn’t no man it’s a BOY! “ Side Bar” Hey CHYNA this nigga will snitch on everything you do or did if you don’t give him a ice cream cone on demand. This nigga look retarded and he needs to be put in a car ?”