Bloody End: See The Notorious Armed Robber Gunned Down By Police During Operation In Rivers (Graphic Photos)

The robber killed during shootout

An armed robber has met a sad end following a shootout with security operatives in Rivers state. 

The incident happened after four armed robbers attacked a supermarket situated at Elioprawan community and ordered all the customers to lay down on the floor while others began to rob them at gunpoint.

Patrol teams from Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad led by the Commander SP Ndifreke Iwok were promptly deployed to the scene and met them robbing innocent victims.

In the process, three of them quickly took off with their standby Toyota corolla while one of them was hit during exchange of fire with the Police.

A pistol with 6 rounds and three handsets were recovered.

The director of the Hotel who was identified as Mr Okey Okehi confirmed that the said supermarket has been under series of attack in recent past.

Meanwhile, one patrol team has be deployed for 24 hours security coverage in the area.

