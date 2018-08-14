Bobrisky announces his decision to stop taking photos with fans in public



Controversial cross dresser, Bobrisky is mad at fans who have been circulating unfiltered photos of him online and he has now announced that he will no longer be taking photos with fans to avoid a reoccurrence.

Sharing a more appealing photo than the ones of him currently trending, the popular cross dresser wrote :

Announcement fans ! I’m sorry I won’t be taking picture with anyone. My haters are still not resting ???? I thought they have given up on me all dis while I never knew they are still so much interested in me. And the most funniest part is these people laugh with u before asking for a pic with u meanwhile they have evil plan with it. U will be so shocked to see ur picture going round the internet. Wat joy do u deserve bringing ur fellow human down ????? is it because u are jealous that u are so broke or wat ? I don’t get ? if u don’t like me move on and forget about me while stressing urself to prove a point.

Below are the photos he’s reacting to: