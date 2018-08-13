Uncategorized

Bobrisky slams photographers, bloggers and journalists who take awful photos of him

Nigerian barbie, Bobrisky has sent out a warning to all bloggers and journalists who turn up where ever he goes to take awful photos of him to spoil the way he looks.

The cross-dresser who storms the social media with his slay photos says the bloggers are deliberately out to make him look ugly when he is a beauty to behold.

The bleaching advocate reveals that from henceforth, cameras are not allowed near him at events. According to him, he is employing the services of bodyguards and bouncers to wade off ‘unfiltered’ cameras.

Some very unflattering, uneven and ‘hairy’ shots of Bob made rounds on the social media after the cross dresser had posted the filtered and even version.

This got on the nerves of Bob and predicated his new decision.

He went ahead to mention that whoever trespasses across his boundary will not only be assaulted but will also have his phones and gadgets seized.

And people will now understand who is more connected between him and his adversaries.

Being considered as controversial personality, Bobrisky has always been under fire, especially from trolls who believe he’s not a true representation of a Nigerian celebrity with his penchant for ladies’ dressing


