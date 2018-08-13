Uncategorized, Viral

Bobrisky threatens to beat bloggers and journalists who take photos of him

Popular cross dresser Bobrisky has threatened to beat up any Nigerian blogger and journalist who prey on him at events just to take unflattering shots of him for their readers.

Bobrisky who is one of the best users of Snapchat and Instagram filters thinks the bloggers are deliberately out to make him look ugly when he is a beauty to behold.

The cross dresser and bleaching advocate has said that henceforth, cameras are not allowed near him at events. According to him, he is employing the services of bodyguards and bouncers to wade off ‘unfiltered’ cameras.

Some very unflattering, uneven and ‘hairy’ shots of Bob made rounds on the social media after the cross dresser had posted the filtered version.

He went ahead to mention that whoever trespasses across his boundary will not only be assaulted but will also have his phones and gadgets seized.


