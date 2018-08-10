Trending

Borno Hunters Reveal What It Will Take Them To Capture Boko Haram Leader Like Rabbit

The end of Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram insurgents, may be near as hunters in Borno state say they have what it takes to lock down Sambisa forest and capture.

Bukar Mustapha, organising secretary of the hunters, disclosed this in a chat with TheCable.

He said 20,000 hunters are ready for the mission to hunt down Shekau and eliminate his fighters hiding in various enclaves in Sambisa and other parts of Lake Chad.

Mustapha said the hunters were familiar with the nooks and crannies of the forest, following 30 years of experience of hunting in the forest.


