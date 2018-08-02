Trending

Brave Woman Walks Into A Hospital Holding Snake That Bit Her (Photos)

A young woman who was bitten by a snake has impressed the public in China after catching the reptile with her bare hands before taking it with her to the hospital.

She held the slithering animal around her wrist and calmly went to the ER so the medics could identify it, according to a hospital in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province.

Huang Shengqiang, the ER doctor who treated the woman, said the snake was a non-venomous red-banded snake. Dr Huang said there was no swelling around the patient’s wound, so he gave her simple treatment.

Viral pictures taken by the medics show the patient filling out a registration form while grabbing the snake with her thumb and fingers. ‘(She) is a femme fatale,’ gushed ER nurse Ma Nina at Jinhua’s Pujiang Hospital as she recalled the incident which occurred during the wee hours on Sunday.

READ  Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, 22nd February

The hospital said in a statement that the patient is around 20 years old. She told the doctor that she was searching for her dropped phone in the shrubs while being bitten by the snake, which then crawled onto her palm. The woman then caught the snake.


You may also like

Man kidnaps 2 igbo girls, convert them to Islam

Huawei is selling more smartphones than Apple

Pastor’s Son Reportedly Commits Suicide After Girlfriend Got Engaged To Her Lover

‘Why I Would Rather Remain My Father’s Girl’ – Young Lady Reveals

Worst Miss In Football History? See What Happened Between Player And Goalkeeper

Man Arrested For Killing His Wife After Quarrel In Anambra State

Depressed Young Man Kills Himself On Facebook Live After Wife Left Him

‘Men, don’t depend on beauty, many ladies move around with ‘packaged beauty’ – Mike Bamiloye

APC orders Bukola Saraki to resign as Senate President

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *