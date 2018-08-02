Brave Woman Walks Into A Hospital Holding Snake That Bit Her (Photos)

A young woman who was bitten by a snake has impressed the public in China after catching the reptile with her bare hands before taking it with her to the hospital.

She held the slithering animal around her wrist and calmly went to the ER so the medics could identify it, according to a hospital in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province.

Huang Shengqiang, the ER doctor who treated the woman, said the snake was a non-venomous red-banded snake. Dr Huang said there was no swelling around the patient’s wound, so he gave her simple treatment.

Viral pictures taken by the medics show the patient filling out a registration form while grabbing the snake with her thumb and fingers. ‘(She) is a femme fatale,’ gushed ER nurse Ma Nina at Jinhua’s Pujiang Hospital as she recalled the incident which occurred during the wee hours on Sunday.

The hospital said in a statement that the patient is around 20 years old. She told the doctor that she was searching for her dropped phone in the shrubs while being bitten by the snake, which then crawled onto her palm. The woman then caught the snake.