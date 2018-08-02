Local News

BREAKING News: Kwara LG Chairmen, Councillors Defect From APC To PDP

The Councillors and Local Government Chairmen in Kwara State, have defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to PUNCH, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Kwara State chapter, Joshua Omokanye, made the declaration during a media briefing on the defection on Thursday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He said all the 16 LG chairmen and all the councillors elected under APC defected to the PDP.

We’ll bring you more details later…

