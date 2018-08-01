BREAKING News: Police Stop CAN Peaceful Protest Over Killings In Adamawa

A peaceful protest organised by the Adamawa State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), was on Wednesday halted by operatives of the Nigerian Police in the state.

According to PUNCH, the peaceful protest called by the Adamawa State CAN Chairman, Bishop Stephen Mamza, on Wednesday, drew a large turnout from Christians who trooped to St. Theresa Catholic Church, the venue initially planned for the take-off of the procession.

It was gathered that shortly before the take-off of the protest scheduled for 9am, Mamza told the congregants who had turned up for the protest that the police had canceled it.

CAN said the protest was to draw the government’s attention to the protection of human lives whether Christian, Muslim or Fulani. He gave an instance of the recent attacks in Mayo-Belwa which claimed the lives of several Fulani.

CAN also spoke against the Federal Government’s neglect of the state on matters of security. It said the FG’s silence was disturbing because the killings have not abated.

Mamza who said the procession would have afforded the church the opportunity to present its petition to the State Governor, Mohammed

Jibrilla, who will then pass it on to President Muhammadu Buhari, was refused the permission for the peaceful procession.

“The police have refused to grant us the permission but they cannot refuse us access to God. The police have no authority to stop us access to God.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria