Local News

Breaking News: President Buhari And Service Chiefs In Secret Meeting

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has gone into a secret meeting with his service chiefs inside Aso Rock.

File photo: President Buhari and service chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed door meeting with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

Details of the focal point of discussion at the meeting are not made available to newsmen as at press time.

READ  Police Disrupt AAUA Students' Protest, Shoot Sporadically (Graphic Photos)

The President had met with governors elected on the platform of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday.

Details later…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

NYSC Given 7 Days Ultimatum To Provide Documents On Kemi Adeosun’s Certificate

Horrific: Man Gets Toilet Brush Stuck Inside His Skull Through His Eye After Falling In His Bathroom (Photos)

What Leicester Boss Said About Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho After He Scored Against Valencia

Why Saraki Can’t Shutdown Senate Over Personal Issues – Ndume Tackles Senate President

Bloody End: See The Notorious Armed Robber Gunned Down By Police During Operation In Rivers (Graphic Photos)

First Bank Launches Chat Banking On WhatsApp

Bukola Saraki Under Fire After His Defection From APC To PDP

BREAKING News: Kwara LG Chairmen, Councillors Defect From APC To PDP

How President Trump Lied 4,229 Times In Just 558 days

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *