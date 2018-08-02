Breaking News: President Buhari And Service Chiefs In Secret Meeting

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has gone into a secret meeting with his service chiefs inside Aso Rock.

File photo: President Buhari and service chiefs

The President had met with governors elected on the platform of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday.

