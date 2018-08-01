Local News

BREAKING News: Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal Defects From APC, Joins PDP

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
 

Gov. Tambuwal

According to Channels TV, the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor announced his defection on Wednesday at a press conference in the Government House in Sokoto, amid hundreds of supporters who stormed the Government House to declare their support for him.

READ  Oil Prices Rise Over Iran Sanctions Worries
Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, is the third APC governor to exit the APC after his Benue and Kwara state counterparts, Samuel Ortom and Abdulfatah Ahmed joined the PDP.

We’ll bring you more details later.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Woman Disgraced In Abuja After Being Caught For Reportedly Stealing N22,000 (Photos)

N-Delta Militants Abort 7-month Ceasefire

Guest Lecturer Slums At Renaming Of UNIBADAN Theatre Arts Building After Wole Soyinka

Nigeria Internet Users Decrease In June – NCC

See The New ‘Land Craft’ Lord’s Chosen Church Launched For Publicity In Lagos (Photos)

Bukola Saraki All Smiles As He Arrives Kwara After Dumping APC (Photos)

Passengers Flee Plane After Mobile Phone Battery Exploded Inside Plane (Photos)

Massive Boost For Mourinho As Lukaku Returns Early For Manchester United

Heartbreaking: Veteran Nigerian Singer, Tony Tetuila Loses His Mother (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *