BREAKING News: Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal Defects From APC, Joins PDP

Gov. Tambuwal

According to Channels TV, the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor announced his defection on Wednesday at a press conference in the Government House in Sokoto, amid hundreds of supporters who stormed the Government House to declare their support for him.

Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, is the third APC governor to exit the APC after his Benue and Kwara state counterparts , Samuel Ortom and Abdulfatah Ahmed joined the PDP.

