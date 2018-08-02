Local News

Breaking News: Wild Celebration As Bukola Saraki Arrives PDP NEC Meeting (Photos)

Punch Metro reports that the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has arrived the ongoing National Executive Committee meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party. 

The meeting, which is its 81st, was put together by the national leadership of the party to welcome Saraki and other defectors from the All Progressives Congress.

READ  Having Girls Dance Shaku Shaku In Hijab In My Music Video Was Intentional - Falz Declares (Video)
 

The Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, among other defectors, is also attending the meeting. 

Details later…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Busted: See The 22-Year-Old Fake Military Colonel Nabbed By Police In Abia (Photo)

2019: Four PDP Governors Working for APC

Defections: Buhari Holds Secret Late Night Meeting With APC Governors

Drama As Young Woman Walks Into A Hospital Holding The Snake That Bit Her (Photos)

Gov. Akeredolu Goes On Vacation, Shuns Ondo Assembly

There’s Never A Right Time To Commit Suicide – Ubi Franklin, Banky W Speak On Depression

Prof. Soyinka Gives ‘Verdict’ On Politicians Leaving Their Party Ahead Of 2019

APC Is Dead – Kwara People Chant As They Welcome Saraki Back To PDP (Photos)

Buhari Enjoys The Trappings Of Being President, Not The Hardwork – Ezekwesili

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *