Breaking News: Wild Celebration As Bukola Saraki Arrives PDP NEC Meeting (Photos)

Punch Metro reports that the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has arrived the ongoing National Executive Committee meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The meeting, which is its 81st, was put together by the national leadership of the party to welcome Saraki and other defectors from the All Progressives Congress.

The Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, among other defectors, is also attending the meeting.

Details later…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria