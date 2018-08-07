BREAKING: Senator Akpabio Resigns As Senate Minority Leader

Senator Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday morning announced his resignation from his position as the Senate Minority Leader.

In his resignation letter sent to the Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, he said his resignation came into effect on August 4th.

The senator further shared a photo of the letter on his Twitter handle; @SenatorAkpabio.

The letter read in part, “This letter is to formally inform you of my resignation as the senate minority leader with effect from August 4, 2018. “Let me thank the senate minority leadership, our distinguished colleagues and our great party, the PDP for the opportunity to lead the caucus in the last three years. “Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”

Senator Akpabio had on Sunday met with President Muhammadu Buhari and on Monday consulted with All Progressive Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu in Abuja.