Trending

BREAKING: Senator Akpabio Resigns As Senate Minority Leader

Senator Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday morning announced his resignation from his position as the Senate Minority Leader.

In his resignation letter sent to the Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, he said his resignation came into effect on August 4th.

The senator further shared a photo of the letter on his Twitter handle; @SenatorAkpabio.

The letter read in part, “This letter is to formally inform you of my resignation as the senate minority leader with effect from August 4, 2018.

“Let me thank the senate minority leadership, our distinguished colleagues and our great party, the PDP for the opportunity to lead the caucus in the last three years.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”

Senator Akpabio had on Sunday met with President Muhammadu Buhari and on Monday consulted with All Progressive Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu in Abuja.


You may also like

Oshiomhole, APC senators headed now to venue where plans to impeach Saraki is to be perfected – Omokri

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th August

Airtel Reaffirms Commitment to Young Entrepreneurs, SMEs …backs “25 Under 25 Entrepreneurs’ Award”

PDP Senators Seated At National Assembly Entrance To Prevent Alleged Impeachment Of Saraki (Photos)

JAMESON CONNECTS NIGERIA: THE MOST DISRUPTIVE BRAND EXPERIENCE COMES TO ABUJA

Saraki Will Be Impeached Before October And Sent To Jail – Prophet MKO Tibetan

Attempted Rape Caught on Tape, Woman Narrowly Escapes (Video)

Man Who Trekked From Yola To Abuja For Buhari Inauguration Develops Legs Injury

PDP big shots fume over DSS siege on National Assembly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *