Bricklayer jailed for breaking into Oyo Government House

A bricklayer identified as Sunday Ajayi has been jailed for six months by an Ibadan Magistrates’ Court sitting in Iwo Road for breaking into the Oyo State Government House in the Agodi area of Ibadan.

He was also reported to have stolen property worth N535,000 from members of the police bomb squad stationed on the premises.

Police prosecutor, Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that the convict scaled the fence and went to the policemen’s apartment where he stole the valuables on July 31, 2018.

The charge read in part:

“That you, Sunday Ajayi, on July 29, 2017, around 12.30pm at the government house, GRA Ibadan, in the Ibadan Magisterial District, did steal one wristwatch, four shirts, two trousers and EOD binoculars, property of Anti-Bomb Section of the Nigeria Police Force, valued at N535,000, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 411 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol.II, Law of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.”

The convict pleaded guilty to the charges and begged the court to temper justice with mercy. And pleading that he would never return to the disgraceful act.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Olaniran, however, sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment without an option of fine.