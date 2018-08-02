Buhari Enjoys The Trappings Of Being President, Not The Hardwork – Ezekwesili

Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign, Oby Ezekwesili, has talked down on the holiday the President will be embarking on in London.

Oby Ezekwesili

Former minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has taken to her Twitter page to react to President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled holiday trip to London, saying that the president enjoys the trapping of being president but shies away from the hard work that comes with the job.

In a series of tweets posted online, Oby Ezekwesili said the president has not worked hard enough to earn a holiday.

She wrote: “Some things have become pretty obvious now. Our president honestly enjoys the trappings of being president but not the hard work and toiling that come with it.

The former minister and activist said holiday is an extended period of leisure and recreation spent after having worked hard over a period of time.

“Have you earned a holiday? Then go on holiday. Have you not earned a holiday? Then just find a seat and try working hard for a change.

Have you earned a Holiday? Then go on Holiday. Have you NOT earned a Holiday? Then just find a Seat and try working hard for a Change. 🤦🏾‍♀️

