Buhari Is Nigeria’s Most Famous Health Tourist – Senator

President Muhammadu Buhari

A Nigeria senator has chided President Muhammadu Buhari for always patronizing hospitals abroad while Nigeria’s health system suffers with many lives lost on a daily basis as a result of the poor condition of the hospitals.

Senator representing Bayelsa East in the National Assembly, Ben Murray-Bruce further described Buhari as the most famous health tourist.

The senator, who made the description on his Facebook page on Thursday hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for seeking medical services within Nigeria.

He wrote, “A few days ago, I was with President Obasanjo in Bayelsa where he went for his medical check-up. That is a leader who believes in Nigeria. That is a leader who loves Nigeria. Meanwhile, I hear that London would soon have a visit from one of her most famous health tourists.”

Recall that Buhari will begin 10-day leave on Friday (today) in London. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday.

Mr Adesina said Mr Buhari would be away for 10 working days.

He said Vice-President would stand be the acting President during the period.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari begins a 10 working days holiday from August 3, 2018.

“In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect.

“While the President is on vacation, the Vice President will be in acting capacity as President.

“President Buhari will be in London for the holiday.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria