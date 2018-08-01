Metro News, Trending

Buhari to embark on a 10-day working leave

President Muhammadu Buhari begins a 10day working leave from August 3rd. The announcement was made by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu via his Twitter handle this evening. Buhari

According to Shehu, Buhari will be having the holiday in London and while he is away, Vice president Yemi Osinbajo will act in Buhari’s capacity. He wrote via Twitter:


