Buhari To Travel To UK For Two Weeks Over Health Issue

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari may travel to the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday August 2, a presidency source has informed Daily Independent

According to our source, ”The President will be away for two weeks attending to his health”

Efforts to confirm the development from Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture proved abortive as they are both attending the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Details later…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria