Buhari’s N10k loan to petty traders takes off

The presidency has announced the take-off of ‘Trader moni’, a scheme that offers petty traders N10, 000 collateral free loan in the first instance.

The presidency says it hopes to reach two million petty traders across the country between now and the end of the year.

The traders according to the scheme, will get N10, 000 at first, and would get more after repayment.

This announcement was made by the special assistant to the Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo this afternoon via Twitter.